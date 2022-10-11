LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship won its fifth straight game and opened District 2-6A play with a 49-34 win over Midland Legacy last Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

Junior quarterback Hudson Hutcheson helped lead the way by completing 24-of-28 pass attempts for 463 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes. All six of those touchdowns came in the first half.

Frenship’s only second-half score also came from the legs of this week’s Blitz Player of the Week, who added 59 rushing yards to go with the rushing touchdown.

Hutcheson and the Tigers travel to Midland to face the Bulldogs on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Astound Broadband Stadium.