We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the District 2-1A Division 1, Petersburg Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes look to continue the success they saw last season, going undefeated in district play. However, they’ll face challenges with Springlake-Earth joining the district, who’s predicted to be a contender for the district title.

Petersburg returns three players on each side of the ball, and while this team is young and lacks depth, Coach Armando Solis says the expectations remain high.