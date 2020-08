We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the District 7-1A Division 11, Southland Eagles.

The Eagles went 3-7 overall last season, and return four players on both sides of the ball. The freshman heavy team will look to more experienced guys like CorDale Benham, Joby Fogerson and Andrew Quintana to lead the team.

Coach Dusty Grantham is heading into his second season as head coach and said he’s using practice right now to focus on the basics before worrying about winning games.