LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas High School Football is officially back, and KLBK Sports has you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

In the first quarter of The Blitz we cover the season openers for Monterey and Lubbock-Cooper, as well as a tight game between Frenship and Coronado.

Scores

Frenship 28, Coronado 26

Monterey 32, Odessa 27

Lubbock-Cooper 27, Andrews 0

Borger 28, Lubbock High 14