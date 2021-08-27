The Blitz: August 27, Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas High School Football is officially back, and KLBK Sports has you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

In the fourth quarter of The Blitz, we take you through what happened in the South Plains’ TAPPS and six-man games.

Scores

Lubbock Christian 48, Smyer 0

New Deal 41, Trinity Christian 7

Southland 37, Cotton Center 26

Anton 47, Silverton 0

Klondike 55, Sanderson 6

Whiteface 72, Lorenzo 24

Spur 68, Petersburg 20

Springlake-Earth 72, Whitharral 50

May 51, Borden County 6

Newcastle 47, Meadow 46

Hermleigh 51, All Saints 6

Lazbuddie 19, Hart 12

Lubbock Titans 44, Amherst 34

Rule 53, Wilson 0

Jayton 46, Knox City 30

Motley County 46, Westbrook 30

Patton Springs 50, Northside 32