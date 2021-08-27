The Blitz: August 27, Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas High School Football is officially back, and KLBK Sports has you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.
In the fourth quarter of The Blitz, we take you through what happened in the South Plains’ TAPPS and six-man games.
Scores
Lubbock Christian 48, Smyer 0
New Deal 41, Trinity Christian 7
Southland 37, Cotton Center 26
Anton 47, Silverton 0
Klondike 55, Sanderson 6
Whiteface 72, Lorenzo 24
Spur 68, Petersburg 20
Springlake-Earth 72, Whitharral 50
May 51, Borden County 6
Newcastle 47, Meadow 46
Hermleigh 51, All Saints 6
Lazbuddie 19, Hart 12
Lubbock Titans 44, Amherst 34
Rule 53, Wilson 0
Jayton 46, Knox City 30
Motley County 46, Westbrook 30
Patton Springs 50, Northside 32