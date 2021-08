LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas High School Football is officially back, and KLBK Sports has you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Check out the second quarter of The Blitz to see how Estacado fared in its opener, as well as a tight contest between Levelland and Plainview

Scores

Estacado 16, Greenwood 7

Levelland 27, Plainview 26

Palo Duro 34, Seminole 26 (Overtime)

Snyder 29, Slaton 8