The Blitz: August 27, Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas High School Football is officially back, and KLBK Sports has you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Tune in to the Third Quarter of the show for 3A and 2A action on opening night.

Scores

Abernathy 28, Shallowater 16

Roosevelt 14, Riverside 6

Friona 42, Brownfield 14

Idalou 25, Denver City 0

Lamesa 26, San Angelo Lakeview 20

Littlefield 49, Dimmitt 6

Muleshoe 33, Sundown 14

Ropes 31, Lockney 7

Olton 38, Sudan 26

Tulia 32, Floydada 0

Seagraves 27, Hale Center 8

Tolar 48, Post 0

Plains 38, Tahoka 18

Shamrock 42, Crosbyton 13

Farwell 42, Ralls 21

New Home 53, Odessa Compass Academy 0