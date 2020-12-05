The Blitz: December 4, First Half

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas high school football regular season is winding down for some teams, while playoffs are in full swing for others.

Thursday and Friday night, the South Plains saw some big regular season and postseason contests.

We’ve got you covered on how each team fared on another episode of The Blitz.

Here are the scores from the games we covered in the first half of the show.

Post 33, Cisco 0. Post moves on to state semifinals.

Monterey 41, Palo Duro 19. Monterey earns a playoff spot.

Caprock 49, Lubbock High 21.