LUBBOCK, Texas — The area round of Texas High School Football playoffs is here and several of our local teams were in action, looking to get one step closer to AT&T Stadium.

We’ve got all the local action in The Blitz, and we’ll start you off with recaps of big wins for Lubbock-Cooper, Shallowater and more.

Scores

Lubbock-Cooper 51, El Paso Parkland 14

Midlothian 21, Coronado 17

Shallowater 43, Early 14

Abernathy 45, Ballinger 26

Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8

New Deal 28, Forsan 24