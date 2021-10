LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday and KLBK has you covered on all the highlights and scores.

We’ll start you off with our biggest local games, including two top-10 matchups.

Scores

Abernathy 33, Idalou 10

Amarillo High 34, Coronado 27

Palo Duro 24, Lubbock High 0

Estacado 62, Borger 0