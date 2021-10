LUBBOCK, Texas — The high school football season is winding down, and some South Plains teams had key matchups Friday night.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. In the first quarter of the show, we’ve got games from our Lubbock teams.

Scores

Coronado 41, Monterey 27

Estacado 21, Levelland 0

Lubbock-Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10

Amarillo High 59, Lubbock High 7

Wichita Falls High 56, Plainview 35

Seminole 49, Perryton 42