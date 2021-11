LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz.

Scores

New Deal 41, Sundown 14

Coronado 48, Tascosa 29

Monterey 44, Palo Duro 38

Caprock 52, Lubbock High 20

Abilene Wylie 35, Plainview 0