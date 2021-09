LUBBOCK, Texas — Teams across the South Plains took to the gridiron Friday night for another round of high school football.

Catch up on the 6A and 5A action, including a showdown between Lubbock-Cooper and Coronado, in the First Quarter of KLBK Sports’ The Blitz.

Scores

Lubbock-Cooper 28, Coronado 7

Frenship 62, Clovis 0

Abilene Wylie 30, Monterey 22

Big Spring 49, Lubbock High 10