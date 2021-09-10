The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another week of The Blitz, where we take you to high school football games across the South Plains.

We finish with 6-man and TAPPS action in the fourth quarter of the show.

Scores

Anton 59, Kingdom Prep 14

Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 9

Springlake-Earth 68, Happy 36

Petersburg 60, Paducah 13

Motley County 66, Spur 20

Rankin 76, Borden County 40

Valley 67, Meadow 20

Sterling City 84, O’Donnell 38

Christ the King 46, Wellman-Union 0

Whiteface 64, Southland 19

Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28

Whitharral 80, Lubbock Titans 36

Klondike 62, Grady 16

Jayton 56, Wilson 0

Rule 46, Patton Springs 20