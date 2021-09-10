The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another week of The Blitz, where we take you to high school football games across the South Plains.
We finish with 6-man and TAPPS action in the fourth quarter of the show.
Scores
Anton 59, Kingdom Prep 14
Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 9
Springlake-Earth 68, Happy 36
Petersburg 60, Paducah 13
Motley County 66, Spur 20
Rankin 76, Borden County 40
Valley 67, Meadow 20
Sterling City 84, O’Donnell 38
Christ the King 46, Wellman-Union 0
Whiteface 64, Southland 19
Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28
Whitharral 80, Lubbock Titans 36
Klondike 62, Grady 16
Jayton 56, Wilson 0
Rule 46, Patton Springs 20