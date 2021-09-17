The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Blitz is back for Week 4 of the high school football season, and we’ve got you covered on plenty of highlights from across the South Plains.
Check out the fourth quarter of the show for highlights from six-man ball, TAPPS and more.
Scores
New Deal 70, Bovina 0
Clarendon 51, Hale Center 26
Lubbock Christian 59, Fort Worth Temple 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 35, Trinity Christian 24
All Saints 46, Darrouzett 0
Kingdom Prep 46, Wilson 0
Klondike 45, Meadow 0
Anton 2, Lorenzo 0 (Forfeit)
Whiteface 64, Petersberg 34
Springlake-Earth 61, O’Donnell 28
Spur 75, White Deer 51
Sterling City 52, Borden County 0
Amherst 62, Wellman-Union 14
Guthrie 54, Sands 8
Loop 90, Patton Springs 57
Jayton 53, Valley 40
Motley County 48, Crowell 0
Christ the King 53, Southland 22