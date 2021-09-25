The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday night, another round of high school football games and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK Sports shows you what went down in the South Plains.

In the final segment of the show, we catch you up on six-man and TAPPS games.

Scores

Trinity Christian 36, Covenant Christian 12

Midland Trinity 64, All Saints 57

Lubbock Christian 39, Weatherford Christian 18

Anton 83, Whiteface 37

Motley County 60, Kress 8

Sands 53, Lorenzo 8

Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0

Spur 62, O’Donnell 20

Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0

Whitharral 52, Hart 0

Loop 80, Cotton Center 34

Klondike 76, Buena Vista 38

Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0

Lubbock-Cooper 55, JM Hanks 10