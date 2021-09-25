The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday night, another round of high school football games and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK Sports shows you what went down in the South Plains.
In the final segment of the show, we catch you up on six-man and TAPPS games.
Scores
Trinity Christian 36, Covenant Christian 12
Midland Trinity 64, All Saints 57
Lubbock Christian 39, Weatherford Christian 18
Anton 83, Whiteface 37
Motley County 60, Kress 8
Sands 53, Lorenzo 8
Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0
Spur 62, O’Donnell 20
Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0
Whitharral 52, Hart 0
Loop 80, Cotton Center 34
Klondike 76, Buena Vista 38
Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0
Lubbock-Cooper 55, JM Hanks 10