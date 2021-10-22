The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Our local high school teams were back under the lights Friday. Check out The Blitz for a recap on the South Plains action.

Catch the fourth quarter for six-man and TAPPS action.

Scores

New Deal 49, Tahoka 0

Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43

Borden County 79, Whiteface 34

O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0

Amherst 56, Cotton Center 7

Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18

Klondike 54, Loop 6

Sands 52, Wilson 7

Jayton 64, Guthrie 16

Patton Springs 58, Southland 43

Kingdom Prep 91, San Jacinto 56

Trinity Christian 42, Fort Worth Temple 6