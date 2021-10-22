The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Our local high school teams were back under the lights Friday. Check out The Blitz for a recap on the South Plains action.
Catch the fourth quarter for six-man and TAPPS action.
Scores
New Deal 49, Tahoka 0
Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43
Borden County 79, Whiteface 34
O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
Amherst 56, Cotton Center 7
Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18
Klondike 54, Loop 6
Sands 52, Wilson 7
Jayton 64, Guthrie 16
Patton Springs 58, Southland 43
Kingdom Prep 91, San Jacinto 56
Trinity Christian 42, Fort Worth Temple 6