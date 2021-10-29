The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The high school football season is winding down, and some South Plains teams had key matchups Friday night.
We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. Six-man and TAPPS highlights are in the fourth quarter.
Scores
Motley County 64, Southland 0
Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50 (District Championship Game)
Spur 104, Knox City 55
Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27
Meadow 73, Whiteface 72
Anton 76, Amherst 38
Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6
Klondike beat Wilson (Forfeit)
Sands 67, Loop 44
Jayton 52, Patton Springs 0
Trinity Christian 41, Fort Worth Lake Country 13