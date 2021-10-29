The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — The high school football season is winding down, and some South Plains teams had key matchups Friday night.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. Six-man and TAPPS highlights are in the fourth quarter.

Scores

Motley County 64, Southland 0

Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50 (District Championship Game)

Spur 104, Knox City 55

Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27

Meadow 73, Whiteface 72

Anton 76, Amherst 38

Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6

Klondike beat Wilson (Forfeit)

Sands 67, Loop 44

Jayton 52, Patton Springs 0

Trinity Christian 41, Fort Worth Lake Country 13