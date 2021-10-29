The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The high school football season is winding down, and some South Plains teams had key matchups Friday night.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. Six-man and TAPPS highlights are in the fourth quarter.

Scores

Motley County 64, Southland 0
Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50 (District Championship Game)
Spur 104, Knox City 55
Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27
Meadow 73, Whiteface 72
Anton 76, Amherst 38
Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6
Klondike beat Wilson (Forfeit)
Sands 67, Loop 44
Jayton 52, Patton Springs 0
Trinity Christian 41, Fort Worth Lake Country 13

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar