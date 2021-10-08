The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.

In the fourth quarter, we show you six-man and TAPPS highlights.

Scores

Trinity Christian 35, Willow Park 3

Christ the King 22, All Saints 18

Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20

Kress bears Lorenzo in a forfeit

Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0

Spur 68, Crowell 60

Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22

Borden County 83, Newcastle 52

O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44

Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20

Klondike 44, Fort Davis 37

Loop 61, Rule 34

Motley County 90, Guthrie 12

Jayton 47, Southland 0