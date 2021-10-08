The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.
In the fourth quarter, we show you six-man and TAPPS highlights.
Scores
Trinity Christian 35, Willow Park 3
Christ the King 22, All Saints 18
Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20
Kress bears Lorenzo in a forfeit
Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0
Spur 68, Crowell 60
Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22
Borden County 83, Newcastle 52
O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44
Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20
Klondike 44, Fort Davis 37
Loop 61, Rule 34
Motley County 90, Guthrie 12
Jayton 47, Southland 0