The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.

We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. Six-man and TAPPS highlights are in the fourth quarter.

Scores

Post 62, Tahoka 0

Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14

Spur 100, Paducah 54

Borden County 75, Wellman-Union 24

Meadow 69, O’Donnell 50

Anton 68, Lazbuddie 48

Whitharral 44, Cotton Center 19

Klondike 67, Sands 8

Loop 68, Wilson 26

Guthrie 54, Patton Springs 53

Motley County 82, Jayton 36

Lubbock Christian 28, Fort Worth Lake Country 7

All Saints 54, Kingdom Prep 22

Trinity Christian 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33