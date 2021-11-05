The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we show you highlights from high school football games from across the South Plains.
We take you through all the local action on The Blitz. Six-man and TAPPS highlights are in the fourth quarter.
Scores
Post 62, Tahoka 0
Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14
Spur 100, Paducah 54
Borden County 75, Wellman-Union 24
Meadow 69, O’Donnell 50
Anton 68, Lazbuddie 48
Whitharral 44, Cotton Center 19
Klondike 67, Sands 8
Loop 68, Wilson 26
Guthrie 54, Patton Springs 53
Motley County 82, Jayton 36
Lubbock Christian 28, Fort Worth Lake Country 7
All Saints 54, Kingdom Prep 22
Trinity Christian 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33