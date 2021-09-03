The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Teams across the South Plains took to the gridiron Friday night for another round of high school football.

Catch up on the six-man and TAPPS action in the Fourth Quarter of KLBK Sports’ The Blitz.

Scores

New Deal 28, Wellington 6

Anton 50, Southland 0

Whitharral 68, Kress 64

Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12

Valley 30, Petersburg 25

Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30

Spur 65, Meadow 20

Westbrook 48, Borden County 0

Garden City 48, O’Donnell 0

Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0

Whiteface 56, Wilson 0

Amherst 48, Hart 0

Cotton Center 47, Christ the King 27

Klondike 59, Midland TLCA 0

Jayton 45, Aspermont 0

Motley County 68, Knox City 22

Lubbock Christian 46, Quanah 22

Trinity Christian 62, Legacy Prep 23

Rochelle 64, Kingdom Prep 63

All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46