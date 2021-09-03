The Blitz: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Teams across the South Plains took to the gridiron Friday night for another round of high school football.

Catch up on the six-man and TAPPS action in the Fourth Quarter of KLBK Sports’ The Blitz.

Scores

New Deal 28, Wellington 6
Anton 50, Southland 0
Whitharral 68, Kress 64
Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12
Valley 30, Petersburg 25
Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30
Spur 65, Meadow 20
Westbrook 48, Borden County 0
Garden City 48, O’Donnell 0
Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0
Whiteface 56, Wilson 0
Amherst 48, Hart 0
Cotton Center 47, Christ the King 27
Klondike 59, Midland TLCA 0
Jayton 45, Aspermont 0
Motley County 68, Knox City 22
Lubbock Christian 46, Quanah 22
Trinity Christian 62, Legacy Prep 23
Rochelle 64, Kingdom Prep 63
All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46

