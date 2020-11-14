The Blitz, November 13: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you what happened under the Friday night lights in the South Plains.
Playoffs started this week for schools 4A and smaller. Some local teams were eliminated, while others moved.
Here’s a look at what all the local teams did. We’ll finish with 2A and 1A games.
Sundown finished its game against Farwell with 27 straight points, taking home a 34-6 win.
New Deal and Olton squared off in a back and forth affair. Down 33-29, Olton used some trickery to keep its drive alive and Aldo Vasquez finished it off with a touchdown at the goal line. The Mustangs survived 35-33.
More 2A scores
Wink 53, Sudan 29
Ralls 54, Seymour 13
Smyer 40, Seagraves 21
McCamey 60, Ropes 20
Archer City 67, Lockney 20
1A scores
Anton 63, Sands 18
Springlake-Earth 56, White Deer 36
Happy 71, Petersburg 22
O’Donnell 84, Knox City 60
Sterling City 61, Hermleigh 12
Klondike 66, Amherst 18
Jayton 45, Chillicothe 0
Motley County 52, Benjamin 6
Borden County advanced past Crowell.