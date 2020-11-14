The Blitz, November 13: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you what happened under the Friday night lights in the South Plains.

Playoffs started this week for schools 4A and smaller. Some local teams were eliminated, while others moved.

Here’s a look at what all the local teams did. We’ll finish with 2A and 1A games.

Sundown finished its game against Farwell with 27 straight points, taking home a 34-6 win.

New Deal and Olton squared off in a back and forth affair. Down 33-29, Olton used some trickery to keep its drive alive and Aldo Vasquez finished it off with a touchdown at the goal line. The Mustangs survived 35-33.

More 2A scores

Wink 53, Sudan 29

Ralls 54, Seymour 13

Smyer 40, Seagraves 21

McCamey 60, Ropes 20

Archer City 67, Lockney 20

1A scores

Anton 63, Sands 18

Springlake-Earth 56, White Deer 36

Happy 71, Petersburg 22

O’Donnell 84, Knox City 60

Sterling City 61, Hermleigh 12

Klondike 66, Amherst 18

Jayton 45, Chillicothe 0

Motley County 52, Benjamin 6

Borden County advanced past Crowell.