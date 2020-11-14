The Blitz, November 13: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you what happened under the Friday night lights in the South Plains.

Playoffs started this week for schools 4A and smaller. Some local teams were eliminated, while others moved.

Here’s a look at what all the local teams did. We’ll continue with 4A and 3A games.

Estacado hosted Pecos for the bi-district championship Thursday night, and Pecos had no answer for Jay’lon Dobbins and TJ Steele. The Matadors’ star offensive players led the way to a 48-6 win.

Levelland fell to Sweetwater 69-24.

Seminole lost to Greenwood 50-20 in Midland.

Shallowates had no problem maintaining what it showed in an undefeated regular season, demolishing River Road 58-7.

Denver City and Littlefield played a game that stayed tight for a while, but Denver City eventually pulled away. The Mustangs used a big second half to win 41-22.

Slaton was overmatched and sloppy in its game against Bushland. The Tigers’ season came to an end with a 70-14 loss.

Dalhart topped Lamesa 44-14.