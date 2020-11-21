The Blitz, November 20: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you high school football action from across the South Plains.

Some of our smaller schools had playoff games, while the big schools had important regular season matchups.

We’ll start at the 5A level.

Lubbock-Cooper was back in action after missing two weeks due to COVID-19 precautions, taking on Abilene Wylie. After Wylie drew first blood with a safety, the Pirates rattled off 21 straight points to take a 21-2 lead in the fourth quarter. Wylie answer with two touchdowns of its own, but the Bulldogs ran out of time to complete a comeback. Cooper held on 21-15.

Plainview was overmatched in its home game against Wichita Fall Rider, losing 47-13.

Coronado and Monterey both did not play due to COVID-19. Coronado got the win against Caprock but Monterey was forced to forfeit against Tascosa.