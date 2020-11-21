The Blitz, November 20: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you high school football action from across the South Plains.

Some of our smaller schools had playoff games, while the big schools had important regular season matchups.

We’ll finish at the 1A level.

Borden County is one of the favorite to make the state title game and the Coyotes played like it Friday, beating Springlake-Earth 71-16.

It was a Battle of the Titans in 1A Division II as No. 1 Balmorhea took on No. 2 Jayton. The game was competitive for a while, and was tied 30-30 in the second quarter, but Balmorhea eventually pulled away. The Jaybirds fell 90-46.

Another great, high-scoring game went down between No. 4 Groom and No. 6 Klondike. Groom ended up on top 62-50.

Motley County destroyed Blackwell 64-16.