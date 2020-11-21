The Blitz, November 20: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you high school football action from across the South Plains.

Some of our smaller schools had playoff games, while the big schools had important regular season matchups.

Now on to playoff action.

Estacado took on Iowa Park in Abilene. The Matadors built a 14-7 lead in the second quarter but were not able to hold it. Iowa Park scored 21 straight points en route to a 42-21 win. The Matadors’ season ends with a 5-7 record.

Idalou had no problem with Alpine, dominating the whole way for a 49-0 victory.

Denver City could not stop Brock, losing 69-34.

No. 3 Shallowater was stunned by Pilot Point, losing 48-26.

Fresh off its first playoff win in 11 years, Olton lost a tough matchup with No. 6 Cisco 46-15.

Smyer could not keep up with Stratford in a 53-18 loss.