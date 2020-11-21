The Blitz, November 20: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you high school football action from across the South Plains.

Some of our smaller schools had playoff games, while the big schools had important regular season matchups.

Here are some more 2A scores, and one six-man game.

After two weeks off, Post continued its run as perhaps the best team in the South Plains with a 61-6 win over Anson. The Bold Gold scored 55 straight after breaking a 6-6 tie.

Sundown went up against Hawley, looking for revenge after a close playoff lost at the hands of the Bearcats last year. Unfortunately for the Roughnecks, it was heartbreak for a second straight year. Hawley eliminated Sundown 34-20.

Ralls fell to No. 5 Albany 56-22.

Anton pulled out a wild, 44-43 win against Follett.