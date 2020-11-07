The Blitz, November 7: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we bring you high school football highlights and scores from across the South Plains.

We’ll start at Class 5A.

Lubbock High was back in action against Coronado after missing two games with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Westerner defense had no answer for Sawyer Robertson and the Coronado offense, however as the Mustangs won 70-14.

Monterey traveled up to face Caprock on Thursday night. Quarterback Tyrin Bradley went down with an ankle injury, but Kyshon Harris took place and performed admirably. The Plainsmen came away with a 35-20 win.

Frenship hosted Midland Lee looking to get back to .500, but the Tigers defense had their hands full with the Rebel offense. Lee had two big halves, winning 50-21.

Levelland’s game against Seminole went down to the wire. The Lobos scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion with 1:55 left to cut the Indians’ lead to one, but it was too little too late. Seminole won 49-48.