The Blitz, November 7: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we bring you high school football highlights and scores from across the South Plains.

We’ll continue with some 5A and 3A action.

Plainview’s recent tough stretch continued, as the Bulldogs fell to Randall 48-6.

Coahoma and Abernathy played a close one Friday night. Coahoma tied the game late in the third quarter, but Abernathy went back ahead and held on to a 20-14 lead.

Idalou and Roosevelt squared off with the district title on the line. The Eagles hadn’t beaten the Wildcats in more than a decade, but played a close first half, going into halftime down 21-13. Idalou ran away with it from there, clinching the district title with a 42-21 win.

Littlefield’s defense was dominant against Muleshoe, propelling a 20-0 shutout win.