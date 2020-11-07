The Blitz, November 7: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to The Blitz, where we bring you high school football highlights and scores from across the South Plains.

Now, we’ll show you some at 2A games.

Sundown and New Deal played an exciting game that was tied at 21 at the half. Sundown’s Kory Torres caught a critical interception in the fourth quarter, and the Roughnecks won 35-21.

Pushing to make the playoffs, Ropes hosted Smyer. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their defense couldn’t do enough to make this one a game. Smyer won 56-28.

Lockney was undefeated going into its game against Hamlin, but the Longhorns’ luck would not hold up. They failed to get on the board, losing 22-0.

More 2A scores

Hale Center 50, Floydada 14

McCamey 56, Seagraves 21

Sudan 38, New Home 20

Olton 42, Farwell 21.