The Blitz, October 16: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football was back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the action in this edition of The Blitz.

We’ll start at the 5A level.

No. 8 Coronado had a huge road contest against No. 4 Wichita Falls Rider. Both teams went into the game with perfect records, but throughout the game the Mustangs established themselves as the clear better team.

Sawyer Robertson and the Mustangs’ offense was explosive and the defense was equally impressive. Rider scored just 13 points, seven of which came on a kick return, while the Mustangs piled on the points for a decisive 51-13 victory.

Coming off its first win of the season, Monterey had a big test in No. 9 Lubbock-Cooper. The Matadors did not pass. The Pirates steamrolled Monterey 49-8, continuing their run of impressive football.

Frenship bounced back from a loss last week, pulling away late to beat Midland High 37-23.

Plainview’s two-game winning streak was snapped against Dumas, who won 42-8.