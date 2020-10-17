The Blitz, October 16: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football was back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the action in this edition of The Blitz.

We’ll finish with 1A and TAPPS.

1A Scores

Petersburg 88, Kress 44

O’Donnell 58, Morton 6

Wellman-Union 44, Whiteface 42

Hermleigh 56, Roby 28

No. 8 Anton 70, Cotton Center 6

Amherst 48, Whitharral 43

No. 5 Jayton 61, Garden City 15

No. 3 Motley County 48, Patton Springs 0

No. 3 Borden County 61, Meadow 8

TAPPS Scores

Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Christian 42

Willow Park Trinity Christian 21, Lubbock Trinity Christian 16