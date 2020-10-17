The Blitz, October 16: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football was back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the action in this edition of The Blitz.

We’ll continue with some 4A and 3A action.

Estacado lost a heartbreaker to Borger 23-20. The Matadors threw a pick-six with 3:38 remaining to lose the lead and turned the ball over on downs on their next drive. Estacado fell to 2-6 on the season.

Levelland could not get any offense going against Perryton, losing 34-7.

It was a Battle of the Mustangs as No. 5 Shallowater took on Denver City. Shallowater had blown out its last two opponents by more than 40 points, but Denver City gave the Mustangs all they could handle.

Down 30-7 at one point, Denver City cut the deficit to 44-41 with 6:33 remaining, but could not pull out the victory. The score did not change as Shallowater rolled to a 6-0 start.

No. 9 Idalou stayed perfect Friday with a commanding 42-14 win against Abernathy.

Reagan County presented no issues for Roosevelt. The Eagles improved to 7-0 with a 57-0 win.

Lamesa’s defense stole the show against Kermit; the Tornadoes won 28-0.