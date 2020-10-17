The Blitz, October 16: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football was back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the action in this edition of The Blitz.

We’ll continue at the 2A level.

No. 3 Post remained dominant, topping New Deal 39-0.

Tahoka dropped its third in a row, falling to Hale Center 38-13.

Brownfield took on Slaton with both teams needing a win for a late playoff push, and Slaton got it. The Tigers won 30-13.

Ropes has looked great since moving up to 11-man football, but the Eagles met their match Friday night. Bovina topped Ropes 34-7.

More 2A scores

Sundown 58, Floydada 21

Seagraves 42, Iraan 0

Smyer 44, New Home 30

Olton 63, Boys Ranch 0