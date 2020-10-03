The Blitz, October 2: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school football teams were back on the gridiron Friday night, and there were some excellent matchups around the South Plains.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on tonight’s episode of The Blitz on KLBK.

Let’s take a look at some local 5A and 6A scores.

Lubbock-Cooper wasn’t able to get anything going against Coronado’s defense, losing 28-0.

Frenship got on the board with its first win of the season, beating Burleson Centennial 49-42 in Sweetwater.

Monterey finally played its first game of the season, but it didn’t go as planned for the Plainsmen. Abilene Wylie took an early lead and held on for a 24-6 win.

New Plainview coach Jonathon Haddock got his first win with the Bulldogs, topping Palo Duro 28-14.

Lubbock High started 2-0 for the first time since 2017 with a 28-12 win over Fort Stockton.