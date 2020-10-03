The Blitz, October 2: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school football teams were back on the gridiron Friday night, and there were some excellent matchups around the South Plains.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on tonight’s episode of The Blitz on KLBK.

Let’s take a look at some local TAPPS scores.

Lubbock Christian took a big lead against Weatherford Christian, and would hold on to win 28-7.

Despite Justin Cinningham’s big day, Kingdom Prep lost to Abilene Christian 44-32.

All Saints dropped a shootout to Wichita Christian 54-44.