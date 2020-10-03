The Blitz, October 2: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school football teams were back on the gridiron Friday night, and there were some excellent matchups around the South Plains.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on tonight’s episode of The Blitz on KLBK.

Let’s take a look at some local 4A and 3A scores.

Estacado’s rough start to the 2020 season continued, as the Matadors were trounced 46-7 by Bushland.

Levelland could not get anything going at Canyon, eventually falling 40-0.

Seminole pulled out a close one against Monahans 28-21.

Shallowater missed some time due to COVID-19, but the Mustangs were back on the field Friday and did not lose a step. Shallowater beat Brownfield 57-6.

Denver City’s offense was superb in a 49-14 win over Lamesa.

Slaton won a defensive slugfest against Kermit 19-8.