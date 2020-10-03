The Blitz, October 2: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school football teams were back on the gridiron Friday night, and there were some excellent matchups around the South Plains.

We’ve got you covered on all the local action on tonight’s episode of The Blitz on KLBK.

Let’s take a look at some local 2A and 1A scores.

Ropes topped Crosbyton 28-16.

Ralls’ offense was on fire against New Home. The Jackrabbits won 46-15.

No. 3 Motley County had no problems at Petersburg, notching a 46-20 win.

More 2A scores:

Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6

Sudan 46, Plains 14

Olton 54, Smyer 28

Lockney 51, Memphis 22

More 1A scores

Happy 54, Meadow 0

Spur 48, Whiteface 0

Anton 56, Paducah 6

Wilson 57, Cotton Center 12

Lazbuddie 28, Kress 22

Klondike 74, Whitharral 28

Jayton 48, Roby 0

Morton vs. Springlake-Earth and Sands vs. Southland were canceled.