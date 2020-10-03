The Blitz, October 2: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school football teams were back on the gridiron Friday night, and there were some excellent matchups around the South Plains.
We’ve got you covered on all the local action on tonight’s episode of The Blitz on KLBK.
Let’s take a look at some local 2A and 1A scores.
Ropes topped Crosbyton 28-16.
Ralls’ offense was on fire against New Home. The Jackrabbits won 46-15.
No. 3 Motley County had no problems at Petersburg, notching a 46-20 win.
More 2A scores:
Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6
Sudan 46, Plains 14
Olton 54, Smyer 28
Lockney 51, Memphis 22
More 1A scores
Happy 54, Meadow 0
Spur 48, Whiteface 0
Anton 56, Paducah 6
Wilson 57, Cotton Center 12
Lazbuddie 28, Kress 22
Klondike 74, Whitharral 28
Jayton 48, Roby 0
Morton vs. Springlake-Earth and Sands vs. Southland were canceled.