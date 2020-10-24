The Blitz, October 23: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another fall Friday night in the books and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK shows you all the local high school football action.

We’ll start with 5A and 4A games.

Frenship hosted San Angelo Central for its first home game of the season. The Tigers were looking to string together a pair of wins for the first time in 2020, but they had no answer for Bobcat running back Samuel Navarrette. San Angelo Central won 35-7.

Estacado took on Perryton on senior night in a game that turned close. With the Matadors up 26-20, Perryton was driving to try to win the game. However Matador defensive back Raheim Ross came up huge with an interception, sealing the win.

Lubbock-Cooper won a defensive struggle 17-7 over Randall in Amarillo.

Seminole beat Borger 20-7.

The annual Silver Spurs game between Lubbock High and Monterey was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Lubbock High’s team.