The Blitz, October 23: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another fall Friday night in the books and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK shows you all the local high school football action.

We’ll finish with TAPPS games.

Lubbock Christian and Trinity Christian dueled in a rivalry game. Trinity Christian drew first blood with an early touchdown but it was all Lubbock Christian after that. Lubbock Christian won 36-6.

McKellan Bundy took the opening kickoff to the house for Kingdom Prep, and the game did not slow down after that. The Warriors got into a shootout with San Jacinto and eventually won 64-42.

Morton topped All Saints 30-22.