The Blitz, October 23: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another fall Friday night in the books and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK shows you all the local high school football action.

We’ll continue with 3A and 2A games.

Abernathy quarterback Jess Hoel threw three touchdowns, two of which were to Landry Miller, and ran in a fourth as Abernathy beat Roosevelt 28-12.

Lamesa has shaken off a tough start and won its last two. Friday night the Tornadoes stomped Slaton 34-8.

More 3A scores

Denver City 33, Brownfield 13

River Road 7, Muleshoe 0

Shallowater 52, Kermit 7

Idalou 56, Stanton 8

Now onto some 2A action… New Deal was unstoppable against Tahoka. The Lions rolled 48-0.