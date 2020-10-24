The Blitz, October 23: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another fall Friday night in the books and another episode of The Blitz, where KLBK shows you all the local high school football action.
We’ll continue with 2A and 1A games.
Post remained unstoppable, destroying Floydada 69-0.
More 2A scores
Sundown 30, Hale Center 0
Plains 14, Seagraves 7
Sudan 42, Ropes 35
Smyer 38, Bovina 33
Olton 58, Sanford-Fritch 28
Ralls 76, Roscoe 6.
Borden County dominated Whiteface 66-0.
Petersberg was no match for Springlake-Earth. The Wolverine offense ran wild, leading the way to a 74-28 win.
More 1A scores
O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
Hermleigh 62, Rotan 14
Amherst 26, Cotton Center 0
Whitharral 58, Lazbuddie 14
Jayton 46, Guthrie 0
Klondike 48, Sands 0