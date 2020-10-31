The Blitz, October 30: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the local games in another episode of The Blitz.

We’ll start off with some 5A and 4A action.

The Sawyer Robertson to Eli Martinez connection was working well in Coronado’s game against Palo Duro. Those two connected for the first two of 10 Mustang touchdowns, as Coronado won 70-6.

Monterey faced Amarillo in its first true district game, looking to get above .500. Tyrin Bradley got his first start at quarterback for the Plainsmen, but could not get much going offensively. Monterey’s defense kept the game close for a while, but the Sandies eventually put the Plainsmen away with 11 fourth quarter points. Amarillo won 24-7.

Estacado took on Levelland in a bizarre 4A matchup. The game featured lots of fumbles, including back-to-back muffed kickoffs by the Lobos. Those allowed Estacado to climb out of a 9-0 hole and take a 14-9 lead.

Levelland went back ahead 24-20, but an Anthony Hawkins pick-six gave the Matadors a lead they would not relinquish. Estacado won 41-24.

Lubbock-Cooper kept on rolling with its fourth straight win, beating Plainview 42-6.

Frenship and Permian played a tight game, but the Panthers scored a go-ahead touchdown with seven minutes left and iced the game with a safety. Frenship lost 36-27.

Perryton topped Seminole 28-14.