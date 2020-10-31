The Blitz, October 30: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the local games in another episode of The Blitz.

We’ll conclude with our TAPPS games.

Lubbock Christian mounted a comeback against Willow Park Trinity, eventually pulling out a 22-20 victory.

Trinity Christian scored the first 21 points of the game against Fort Worth Temple, and would go on to win 28-8.

All Saints picked up a huge, 42-36 victory over San Jacinto, its first district win in two years.