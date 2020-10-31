The Blitz, October 30: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the local games in another episode of The Blitz.

We’ll continue with some 3A action.

Shallowater’s defense was dominant against Slaton, leading the Mustangs to a 42-6 win.

Littlefield went against Bushland looking for its second straight win, but couldn’t get it. Bushland won 35-24.

Roosevelt bounced back from its first loss of the season, beating Coahoma 26-20.

More 3A scores:

Abernathy 34, Stanton 18

Dalhart 42, Muleshoe 21