The Blitz, October 30: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains high school football teams were back in action Friday night, and we’ve got you covered on all the local games in another episode of The Blitz.

We’ll now show you some with some 2A and 1A action.

After a close first half, Smyer ran away with its game against Sudan, winning 56-19.

Olton and West Texas played a wild one, with Olton emerging on top 48-42.

More 2A scores:

New Deal 42, Floydada 14

Post 83, Hale Center 0

Sundown 53, Tahoka 0

New Home 50, Bovina 31

Lockney 54, Roscoe 20

1A scores:

Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 12

Springlake-Earth 78, Nazareth 67

Borden County 52, O’Donnell 16

Meadow 52, Whiteface 16

Wilson 80, Loop 74

Jayton 52, Patton Springs 7

Ira 68, Hermleigh 21

Anton 78, Amherst 54.