The Blitz, October 9: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday, another night of high school football and another episode of The Blitz.

On The Blitz, we take you around the South Plains with highlights and scores from all the local matchups.

Let’s start with some 6A and 5A action.

Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper faced off at Jones AT&T Stadium, each looking to improve on their 1-1 records. Lubbock-Cooper jumped out to an early 17-0 lead, but Frenship got back into the game, and had a chance to win it down 20-14 with 1:23 left. However, the Tigers’ drive was cut short when Cooper’s Jordan Kirkpatrick caught an interception. Lubbock-Cooper won 20-14.

After two rivalry wins, Coronado hosted Odessa High. The Bronchos had no answer for Sawyer Robertson and the Mustang offense, as Coronado won 49-0.

Monterey’s offense exploded in a 56-28 win over Midland. The Plainsmen improved to 1-1 on the season.