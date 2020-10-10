The Blitz, October 9: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday, another night of high school football and another episode of The Blitz.

On The Blitz, we take you around the South Plains with highlights and scores from all the local matchups.

Let’s look at some 1A and TAPPS scores.

Kress 70, Lorenzo 12

Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32

Groom 90, Springlake-Earth 40

Wellman-Union 64, Meadow 52

O’Donnell 56, Whiteface 6

Anton 67, Whitharral 22

Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52

Motley County 46, Guthrie 0

Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31

Kingdom Prep 90, Midland Trinity 42

McKinney Christian 37, Trinity Christian 20