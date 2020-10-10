The Blitz, October 9: Fourth Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday, another night of high school football and another episode of The Blitz.
On The Blitz, we take you around the South Plains with highlights and scores from all the local matchups.
Let’s look at some 1A and TAPPS scores.
Kress 70, Lorenzo 12
Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32
Groom 90, Springlake-Earth 40
Wellman-Union 64, Meadow 52
O’Donnell 56, Whiteface 6
Anton 67, Whitharral 22
Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52
Motley County 46, Guthrie 0
Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31
Kingdom Prep 90, Midland Trinity 42
McKinney Christian 37, Trinity Christian 20