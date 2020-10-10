The Blitz, October 9: Second Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday, another night of high school football and another episode of The Blitz.

On The Blitz, we take you around the South Plains with highlights and scores from all the local matchups.

Let’s look at some 4A and 3A action.

Estacado kept it close with Seminole for a while, but the Indians eventually left the Matadors in the dust. Seminole won 47-7.

Lubbock High took on Plainview looking to start the season 3-0, but could not get enough stops to pull out a win. The Westerners lost 47-37.

Levelland edged Borger 27-14.

Shallowater dominated Lamesa all night en route to a 52-8 victory.

Bushland stayed hot against Muleshoe, trouncing the Mules 63-0.