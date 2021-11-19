The Blitz: Second Half

LUBBOCK, Texas — The area round of Texas High School Football playoffs is here and several of our local teams were in action, looking to get one step closer to AT&T Stadium.

Catch the second half of The Blitz for highlights from Muleshoe, Anton and more.

Scores

Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20

Anton 72, Follett 48

Stratford 48, Seagraves 3

Lubbock Christian 31, Pantego Christian 28

Klondike 72, Groom 58

Motley County 68, Balmorhea 44

Spur 66, Valley 54

Happy 61, Borden County 35

Hawley 40, Sundown 22

Coleman 43, Post 0

Jayton 34, Loraine 14

Gruver 34, New Home 12