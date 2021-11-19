The Blitz: Second Half

LUBBOCK, Texas — The area round of Texas High School Football playoffs is here and several of our local teams were in action, looking to get one step closer to AT&T Stadium.
Catch the second half of The Blitz for highlights from Muleshoe, Anton and more.
Scores
Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20
Anton 72, Follett 48
Stratford 48, Seagraves 3
Lubbock Christian 31, Pantego Christian 28
Klondike 72, Groom 58
Motley County 68, Balmorhea 44
Spur 66, Valley 54
Happy 61, Borden County 35
Hawley 40, Sundown 22
Coleman 43, Post 0
Jayton 34, Loraine 14
Gruver 34, New Home 12